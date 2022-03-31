news, latest-news,

The Tracks music festival is returning for its third year, set to arrive at Timboon's old railway precinct this weekend. The much-loved event will be free and run from 2-6pm on April 2, featuring Heidi Gass, Louie and the Melways, Rhiz & The Sugarplums and The Not Dead Yet Band. Corangamite Shire Council south west ward councillor Kate Makin said it would be a great afternoon of entertainment for people of all ages. "Bring your deck chairs or picnic rugs and settle in for a fantastic afternoon of live entertainment," Cr Makin said. "It will be a great opportunity to get out, meet up with friends and just have a good time." She said plenty of food and beverages would also be on offer. "There will be a pizza van, Twisto's potatoes, Jet's dumplings & 3M Catering for hot drinks and delicious treats," Cr Makin said. "Keayang Maar Vineyard and Sow and Piglets Brewery will also be on site to provide the drinks for responsible adults. So round up your friends and come on down to enjoy the show." The event was first held in 2020, with large crowds prompting organisers to make the festival an annual event for all ages. Cr Makin previously told The Standard the aim was to boost the shire. "Our aim is to grow it into another hallmark attraction to boost Corangamite Shire's reputation as a place for visitors to explore and stay," she said.

