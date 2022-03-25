news, latest-news,

Residents hooked on seafood are expected to pack into Port Campbell's streets like sardines this weekend as Crayfest makes its return. One hundred tickets for a $150 six-course degustation featuring abalone, crayfish and Great Ocean Road duck on Friday night have sold out within 36 hours in a sign this year's Cray Fest will be the biggest yet. Committee member Leah McLeod said travellers far and wide were making a trip to the tourist town. "People are travelling for this, it's to re-introduce post-COVID-19 the food bowl and all the local produce we have from the land and sea," she said. "For those who didn't get a ticket, each restaurant in town is putting a special crayfish-inspired dish on their menu. There'll be lobster linguine, crayfish omelettes and more. "Sunday is the main day, it starts with a welcome to country and smoking ceremony. We've also brought back the traditional Lions beach treasure hunt. "We hide the tokens in the beach and everyone madly digs - if you get a token you can win a skateboard or boogie board. "We also have a good-old-fashioned street parade. Apart from the food and produce that we're celebrating and promoting, it's just what's great about living in Port Campbell. Part of that is our volunteers including the surf club, SES, CFA. "There'll be multiple food stalls setup outside the tennis courts and inside them will be a big marquee stage where we have five or six musical acts playing. "It's just fun - it's a really nice, good fun festival. We're a small committee of volunteers who get along well and everyone handles different parts of the coordinating." This year there will be a $500 prize for best float in the street parade.

