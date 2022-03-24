news, latest-news,

Located 10 minutes from Timboon and Cobden and a short scenic drive to the Great Ocean Road, this rich and productive farming enterprise is a must-see. The farm as a whole is broken up into two sections. Lot 1 (285.26 acres): this parcel includes a three-bedroom home with a disused dairy (power connected), cattle yard and machinery/storage shed. With frontage to Black Glen Creek, there's an abundant water supply via a large spring-fed dam to troughs via a header tank to all 10 paddocks. This section has three titles and three road frontages. Lot 2 (189.28 acres): adjacent to Lot 1, this section has a three-bedroom home(in need of repairs), disused dairy, implements and hay sheds, four dams, and eight paddocks. This section also has three titles, all with road frontages. The farm as a whole features attractive, well balanced elevated rolling country to gently undulating rich flats, with improved pastures and a sprinkling of old native trees. Both sections are well fenced and serviced by laneways. There's a reliable annual average rainfall of 889 millimetres.

