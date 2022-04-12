news, latest-news,

When Lyn Bruce knits and crochets yellow flowers she is thinking about a young boy close to her heart. The Lyndoch Living resident made flowers to raise money for Royal Children's Hospital Good Friday Appeal. She said the yellow flowers reminded her of her eldest son, a patient at the hospital, who died in 1967 aged three-and-a-half. "I taught my children if they were outside and picking flowers, they had to bring them back in instead of throwing them away," she said. "He would always go to the garden and pick the yellow ones (sticky marigolds), similar to the ones in the garden at Lyndoch. "It's the colours that remind you of people." Another fundraiser in the south-west was run by Yambuk Fire Brigade, with the entry fee for a card game donated to the cause. Warrnambool and other brigades are travelling around town on Friday rattling tins. Warrnambool Fire Brigade Captain Tom Woodhams said it kicked off at 8.30am outside Warrnambool Fire Station on Mortlake Road. Fire Rescue Victoria, the CFA and State Emergency Service, from 9am to noon. "All the emergency services come together, including the Woodford, Wangoom, Purnim and Grassmere and FRV brigades," Captain Woodhams said. Koroit, Allansford and Port Fairy Fire Brigades are also collecting. A donation tin will also be at the front office at the Warrnambool Fire Station on Mortlake road. Money can also be donated online to the appeal's virtual tin shake.

