A new laneway bottle shop has opened this week stocking "booze for the choosy and the bougie". Marshalls Bottleshop owner Hannah Williams said the small, boutique liquor store stocked a mix of products. "There's Euro classics, like champagne and Burgundy and German riesling that aren't overly well represented in Warrnambool and then smaller Australian producers, good people making yummy booze, so it's from one end to the other really," Ms Williams said. "I've got some interesting craft beer, sour beer, cocktails and seltzers in the fridge. It's not a big range, but it's small and interesting." The bottle shop is located in the Grizzly Adams barbers premises, off Ozone Lane. She said she'd had a positive response and there "were plenty of people excited about it" and pleased to have another liquor option. After years in hospitality, Ms Williams was inspired to make a career change and said the name Marshalls had a small connection to a farming property where she grew up. "I worked at the Merrijig in Port Fairy for 10 years and I had a bit of burnout - COVID-19 hit. I saw the light of 'I can not work' and it feels good after working 60 hours a week plus in hospitality. I was trying to work out what to do next. There's definitely a need for it in Warrnambool and it felt right." She said people were more aware of and trying different drinks, especially since COVID-19. "People were looking for something interesting to do at home, so drinking something interesting was possible when there was nothing else to do."

