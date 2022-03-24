news, latest-news,

AN INAUGURAL festival is being held to provide an open forum for people to talk about their mental health. Music Homestead Let's Talk Country Music Festival is being held at Ray Anderson's Music Homestead in Mortlake tomorrow (Saturday). Secretary of Music Homestead Julie Stewart-Murray said a broad range of 28 country musicians would performer with Let's Talk Foundation presenters also speaking throughout the day. The foundation was set up in 2016 "after a shocking increase in suicide rates in our community" with the goal to end stigma around mental illness and distress, encourage help seeking and increase the community knowledge. Stewart-Murray said the chose mental health as a cause to support to encourage people to talk. "In the area we've lost some young people to suicide," she said. "Often people don't know others are having problems until it's late, so it's really important to put the subject out in the open and for people to talk about it like they would a broken leg." Let's Talk Foundation co-ordinator Jacinta Roache said the homestead has been a great support of the charity. "They support their own community and share our message," she said. "The homestead are really great supporters of new and supporting artist and very open and forthcoming in sharing the message of mental health." As part of the day, 26 Murray to Moyne riders from the south-west and Canberra are riding from Warrnambool to the festival. She said the aim was to remove the silence surrounding mental illness. "We aim to normalise the conversation about our health and wellness, including mental health." BYO blankets, chairs and food, drinks available to purchase. Gold coin entry donation. Music from 12noon-8pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/ad1cb89d-9b30-4480-830d-d222c74926c9.jpg/r0_241_4032_2519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg