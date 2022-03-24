news, latest-news,

Ransacking a housing unit under construction, stealing alcohol and driving unregistered vehicles has led to a Warrnambool man being assessed for a community corrections order. Ex-jockey Daniel Noel Volkmer, 39, of Raglan Parade, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court to a range of offences, including theft, dishonesty and driving charges. He has 14 pages of prior court appearances and committed the offences just months after being released from an eight-year jail sentence in July 2021. He had spent 72 days in custody before Thursday's hearing. Police said Volkmer stole a 10-pack wild turkey cans and two stubbies from the Premix King at about 5pm on November 19 last year. He was confronted by store staff, who took back the 10-pack back, but he still had two stubbies of bourbon down his pants. He was caught on security camera footage. Just before 11am on December 15 last year Volkmer was seen driving an unregistered white Holden Commodore stationwagon with no registration plates. When intercepted he dropped a clear plastic bag containing 1.63g of cannabis. On December 11 a witness saw the stationwagon going the wrong way down a one-way street in west Warrnambool with someone holding a large flat box on the roof. Police were called and officers found a glass sliding door at a unit under construction in Crawley Street had been forced open. There had been a large number of fitting and fixtures in the unit yet to be installed. A ceramic cooktop, oven towel bar, stainless steel oven, shaving cabinet, block out blinds and a shed flatpack were missing. In the following days police intercepted the stationwagon again and found there was a cooktop and oven in the vehicle that Volkmer said he had bought online. On January 10 a search warrant was executed at his home where police officers found a towel bar, shaving cabinet and blockout blinds. There was also evidence that on December 10 Volker went to a chemist outlet where he filled a valium prescription in someone else's name. He was captured on CCTV footage. About the same time he drove away from police heading north on Caramut Road in a Rav4. Lawyer Jennifer Ball said Volkmer and a co-accused had been short of funds at the time and her client had been involved in committing offending on the lower end of the scale. She said he ahd work with a horse trainer after his time in custody came to an end. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa agreed to have Volkmer assessed for his suitability to do a CCO and adjourned the case for further plea and sentence on Friday next week. He forewarned that a bail application would be unsuccessful, saying Volkmer had prior convictions for burglary and the recent offending was committed only months after the defendant had been released from bail. The magistrate said it was likely Volkmer would be jailed for more time, which would be followed by a therapeutic CCO. "I want him released fairly soon, not in six months' time," he told Ms Ball.

