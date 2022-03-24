news, latest-news,

A Portland man who fled from hospital care when intoxicated and then assaulted a police officer has been ordered to do community work. Joel Smith, 31, pleaded guilty in the Portland Magistrates Court this week to offences which happened on Monday night. Police said Smith was taken to Portland hospital and being treated as a victim of an assault. He was believed to be drunk and fled the hospital while being assessed and treated. Police said he ran to a nearby service station and he was behaving in an erratic manner. He is alleged to have pushed a service station attendant and got in a car frightening people. When police arrived they intervened and wrestled with Smith, who grabbed one officer by the legs, causing the officer to hit her head and tail bone in a fall. Smith pleaded guilty to the assault police and unlawful assault charges. He was already on bail for possession of methamphetamine, ecstacy and controlled weapons (knives) after an incident in March 2020. Smith was placed on a 15-month community corrections order with conditions he do 125 hours of community work as well as treatment and rehabilitation to address his issues. He had no prior court appearances.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/4befbe74-96dc-4642-acdf-a7531baf7987.jpg/r0_69_3543_2071_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg