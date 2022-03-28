International travellers slowly returning to Port Campbell

news, latest-news,

International travellers are slowly starting to return to Port Campbell, according to a business owner. 12 Rocks Beach Bar Cafe owner Mick Hunt said he knew of visitors to the town in recent weeks who were from Germany and Singapore. Mr Hunt said he had employed three new staff members, who were international travellers staying in the town for a few months. "I think we're just on the cusp now, with international travellers slowly starting to return," he said. Mr Hunt said the addition of three new staff members meant he was able to open on Tuesday for the first time in a number of months. Despite some quieter than usual periods, Mr Hunt said his business had fared well during the COVID-19 pandemic. "I look back over the pandemic and I'd have to say we were very fortunate," Mr Hunt said. "Being open six days a week, our numbers have stacked up pretty well." He said the summer period was busy. "Our long weekend was probably the busiest we've ever had," Mr Hunt said. "We're just hoping we get through to Easter with no major interferences." Mr Hunt said he planned to open seven days a week until after the May Races. After that event, he will reassess whether he should go back to six days a week. Mr Hunt said he felt sorry for business owners in capital cities. "I really feel for them - I think in Port Campbell we've been pretty lucky," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/acd05190-afec-4723-bf17-fae327131afb.jpg/r0_400_5184_3329_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg