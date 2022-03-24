news, latest-news, sport, racing, warrnambool

CHAMPION jumps jockey Steve Pateman kicks off his 2022 season with two rides in three of the jumping races at Warrnambool on Friday. Pateman, who is lining up for his 21st season in the saddle is on Hush Writer for Gai Waterhouse in a maiden hurdle and Kathryn Durden's Rexmont in an open steeplechase. "I'm really looking forward to this jumps season," Pateman told The Standard. "I'm very keen and hoping for a good year. I think Hush Writer is a good ride in the maiden hurdle. I rode him in his first hurdle trial and then I went and schooled him at Flemington on Monday. "He went over nine hurdles and he impressed me. He's got very good flat form and looks to be a promising type for the jumping caper. "I thought Rexmont went very well with Will Gordon aboard in the steeplechase at Terang last week. Rexmont looks to be well weighted and comes into this race very fit with Kathryn and Craig putting the polish on him. He'll be very competitive on Friday." MORE SPORT: Pateman, who has fought weight issues over the past few seasons said he will have his weight under control once the season gets into full swing. "I'm in pretty good shape," he said. "I got my weight down last year and I've started back on strict diet and I'm hoping to have my weight under control within a few weeks. I've been working really hard riding work and training horses. My wife Jess and I have 30 horses in work (15 of our own and 15 pre-trainers) so we're always kept busy." The track for Friday's seven race program is rated a soft five and the running rail will be out seven metres. The first race a maiden hurdle is set down to start at 1.30pm.

