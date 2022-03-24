news, latest-news,

Police want help from the community to identify a man after he performed an explicit sexual act towards a woman in Portland earlier this year. It's believed a woman and her two young children had just finished shopping at a supermarket on Henty Street when the incident occurred at 1.10pm on Thursday, January 13. They were sitting inside their vehicle when an unknown man knocked on the driver's window and opened the door. The man then made lewd, inappropriate comments while looking at the victim and touching himself in a sexual manner. The victim told the man to go away before slamming the door. The man then left the scene on foot. Police have released images of a man who they believe may be able to assist with their enquiries. The man is perceived to be of Caucasian appearance, of a thin build, with brown hair tied back in a ponytail. He was wearing blue jeans and a blue sweatshirt, with a tan-coloured cap and a black face mask. Anyone who recognises the man or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/752a7122-ef6b-49b6-8642-adef3f43ee8d.jpg/r0_9_825_475_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg