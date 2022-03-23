news, latest-news,

LOVERS of seafood would be cray-zy to miss this weekend's Port Campbell Crayfest, which features a parade, food and more. CHARITY: My Kids Postie Bike Charity Ride at Tower Hill, 12.15pm. FILM: Licorice Pizza screening at Reardon Theatre, from 7.30pm. FUNDRAISER: Lake Bolac Eel Festival art auction and dinner at Lake Bolac Memorial Hall, 5pm-9.30pm. PERFORMANCE: Inventi Ensemble - Gustav Holst's The Planets at Lighthouse Theatre, 7.30pm-8.30pm. SEATBELTS: Free checks at West Warrnambool Neighbourhood House at St Pius X Primary School, 10am-2pm. WRITING: Camperdown Community House Writing Workshops, 9am-2pm. LIVE MUSIC: Let there be ROCK! The Monaros, Kids With Capes and Nick Alexander at Seanchai, from 8pm. Karaoke at Vic Hotel Warrnambool, from 8.30pm. FESTIVAL: Lake Bolac Eel Festival, runs until Sunday. BASKETBALL: Mermaids tip off at 5.30pm and Seahawks at 7.30pm, at ARC Stadium. WORKSHOPS: Annette Iggulden Children's Workshop Writing lab - handwritten font at Warrnambool Art Gallery, 10am-11.30am. Pastels with Ricky Schembri at Hamilton Gallery, from 10.30am. CONCERTS: Robin Wright Ensemble concert and afternoon tea at Mozart Hall, 2pm-3pm. Stand with Ukraine fundraiser at The Anglican Parish of Warrnambool, market 4pm, music 5pm-7pm. Laura the Astronaut Explores The Planets at Lighthouse Studio, 10.30am-11.30am. The Anniversary at Hamilton Performing Arts Centre, from 7.30pm. GALA: Hamilton gallery 60th anniversary dinner, 6pm-9pm. BOOKS: Woodford Primary School Book Fair at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, 10am-3pm. DANCE: Our Generation Impact Dance Company concert at Lighthouse Theatre Warrnambool, 6pm-8pm. LIVE MUSIC: Rhyley McGrath at The Royal Hotel Portland, from 9pm. Mark and Gonz at The Cally, from 8pm. CARS: Green Night 2022 Victorian Speedcar Title at Simpson Speedway, 6pm-11pm. Mt Leura Hillclimb, from 10.30am (Saturday) from 10am Sunday. OPEN DAY: CO2CRC's Otway International Test Centre at Brumby's Lane, Nirranda South, tours from 10am-3pm. MILESTONE: 1st Cobden Scout Group 100th birthday celebration, 3pm-3pm Sunday. BREAKFASTS: Blokes' Brekky at Naringal Baptist Church, 8am-10am. Ladies high tea at New Life Christian Church, 2pm-4pm. ladies' Afternoon High Tea and the Arts With Elly Broadbent. OPENING: Easter Arts Competition. Winners announced at Merri View Gallery, from 7pm. MARKET: Port Fairy Community Market at Railway Place, 9am-3pm. LIVE MUSIC: Dukes Hotel Koroit, 1pm-4pm. Church on the Hill unplugged at St Brigid's Church, Crossley, 4pm-6pm. Russ Goodear Band at Warrnambool RSL, from 2.30pm. Fabulous Flutes at Mozart Hall, 3pm-4pm. Rhyley at The Cally, from 8pm. The Loose Cannons at Warrnambool Bowls Club, 4pm-7pm. Pyper and Dylan at Woolsthorpe Union Station Hotel, 2pm-5pm. ART: Spotlight on Conservation at Hamilton Gallery, from 11am. FESTIVAL: Crayfest Port Campbell, 9.30am-4.30pm (also running Friday and Saturday). MARKET: Warrnambool Undercover Sunday Market at Warrnambool Showgrounds, 8am-1pm. FUNDRAISERS: Gillin Boys Walk 4 A Cure at Pavilion Cafe & Bar, 9am-12pm. Michelle Pillar Charity Car Show at Allansford Recreation Reserve, 8am-4pm.

