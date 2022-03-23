news, latest-news,

A controversial permit dispute has ended after a Skipton dog breeder was granted permission to continue operations under extensive conditions. Corangamite Shire Councillors voted on the retrospective planning permit for 22 Pett Street at a meeting held on Tuesday night, with all but coastal ward councillor Jamie Voguls voting in favour. The business owner, who has been breeding English and Australian bulldogs for years, had already kept and bred more than five dogs at the property since moving to the shire in 2014. Seven objections against the application had been received from the community which raised issues including site management, noise and odour, environmental impact and public safety. IN OTHER NEWS: Central ward councillor Laurie Hickey described the planning permit as unpopular but said downsizing requirements and other conditions were sufficient. "Whilst this is not a popular permit, I think there's significant conditions being imposed throughout the permit application that would mean we would as a council have good responsibility to make sure those conditions are being met well," he said. South-central ward councillor Jo Beard agreed, stating it was important conditions could now be enforced. "This was a tough one," Cr Beard said. "I don't have great confidence that these conditions will still oversee the impact the objectors have made but the fact we haven't had any conditions until now - it has been a practice occurring without any oversight - now that we have conditions, we can have some kind of enforcement." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/4c75e4b2-5f0e-43fa-9518-c1c061f55ca1.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg