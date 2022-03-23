news, latest-news,

A Melbourne couple in their 30s have had their honeymoon badly damaged after a collision on the Great Ocean Road near Wattle Hill. Port Campbell police Senior Constable Liam Cook said the crash on the Great Ocean Road happened about 6pm early Tuesday evening east of Princetown. A Mitsubishi SUV was heading east towards Lavers Hill when it was involved in a collision with a Mazda coupe heading west towards Port Campbell. The Mitsubishi driver, an Italian national in his 60s, appears to have crossed onto the wrong side of the road, according to police. Senior Constable Cook said both vehicles received extensive damage and were expected to be insurance write-offs. "The driver of the Mazda, a Melbourne man in his 30s, suffered a hand injury and he was seeking assessment and treatment at the Warrnambool Base Hospital," he said. "The Melbourne couple were on their honeymoon, so it's a bit of an unfortunate start to married life." Senior Constable Cook said it was the first time he had seen an international tourist involved in a collision on the Great Ocean Road for about two years due to the COVID pandemic and closed international borders. "Everyone travelling on the Great Ocean Road needs to be aware there are tourists, some international visitors, back on the roads now," he said. "We ask that everyone takes care on the roads to give themselves the best possible chance of getting to their destination safely."

