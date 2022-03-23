news, latest-news, sport, netball, warrnambool

Building on strong foundations from 2021 and continuing to grow together is the key to success this season for South Rovers, according to gun goal shooter Bridget Hampton. The Warrnambool District league A grade side was virtually brand new in the 2021 season under coach Kylie Carter and with COVID-19 disruptions hopefully a thing of the past Hampton told The Standard the group was excited to get back out there. "We're super keen, we've got the same group as last year pretty much and that was a new team so we're excited to take the court again with another strong team," she said. "We've seen plenty of improvement already in our practice matches which is exciting. We're excited to see how we progress being a really close team. "There is a lot more flow, we're really reading off each other a lot better I think - we know how we play so it's about putting that all into place." MORE SPORT: The shooter - who moved to Warrnambool three years ago from Geelong - said it was incredibly important to get community sport back up and running again. "I never missed a year since I started netball so it's been hard to have a year off (in 2020) and a broken one (in 2021), so this year hopefully it'll flow and get finals back again," she said. "It's really important for the community to be out there playing again." With round one just over a week away, Hampton said her form was strong individually and was bullish on her side's prospects. "I've been keeping fit this pre-season and my shooting is feeling really good at the moment," she said. "I think it'll be a great season and I'm looking forward to playing with the girls and seeing how far we go."

