South-west farmer welcomes $1200 fine for trespassers

A south-west farmer whose property is listed on an anti-farms map published by animal activists has welcomed the introduction of $1200 on-the-spot fines. Nullawarre dairy farmer Bruce Vallance, who is the United Dairy Farmers Wannon president, said he was pleased the Livestock Management Amendment (Animal Activism) Act 2021 had been introduced. "We are on the Great Ocean Road and we were included on that map that was put out," he said. He said he was disappointed at the actions of some animal activists. "I'm certainly not ashamed of being a farmer or of anything we do on the farm and our attitude has always been to welcome people to the farm," Mr Vallance said. However, the threat of people entering properties included on the map had been cause for concern for farmers across Australia, Mr Vallance said. "We do have rights and if people are going to be stealing animals and doing malicious damage to the farm, we're entitled to protection." Under the new legislation, people can be handed an on-the-spot fine of $1272 for an individual and $8178 for an organisation. Further penalties of up to $10,904 for an individual and up to $54,522 for an organisation could apply for more serious offending. Farmers seeking to better protect their animals can implement a biosecurity management plan which can include measures such as requiring consent before anyone can access their property. Biosecurity breaches by trespassers can put human and animal health at risk, according to Minister for Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas. "Victoria's on-the-spot fines for animal activists who trespass on farms will be the toughest in the nation," Ms Thomas said. "Farmers and workers in the agricultural industry should be able to do their work without fear of being targeted by animal activists. "This sort of activity is highly distressing for farming families and puts the biosecurity and safety of animals at risk. "We are backing our hard-working farmers because they are critical to keeping food on our tables and supporting local jobs in regional and rural communities across Victoria." IN OTHER NEWS:

