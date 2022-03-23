news, latest-news,

Warnings about a boost in driver drug testing have gone unheeded with 11 drug drivers caught in the Warrnambool district over the past three weekends. South-west police road safety advisor Senior Sergeant Matt Wheeler said impaired driving would continue to be a focus for both highway patrol and general duties police officers. At the start of this month the road safety chief warned motorists there would be more drug impaired testing due to a rise in drug drivers involved in collisions. IN OTHER NEWS: Since then there have been 11 drug drivers caught on the past three weekends. There was one last Sunday, four on another weekend and six over the Labour Day long weekend. "There is a problem and we are addressing it," he said. "We upped our testing because particularly cannabis was showing up in collision stats. "We are testing more and detecting more drug impaired drivers." Drug drivers are now treated very similarly to alcohol impaired drivers with first time offenders receiving a minimum six-month licence suspension and heavy fine. A driver's history will determine if they are eligible for the minimum penalty. "Eleven in March, over the past three weekends, is way too many," Senior Sergeant Wheeler said. "Drug impaired driving is a focus and is going to continue to be a focus. "And like drink drivers, recidivist offenders, who put the community at risk, can expect to be targeted for future testing." On March 1 Senior Sergeant Wheeler warned Warrnambool regional police planned to test more drivers for cannabis use. "Cannabis does impact a user's ability to drive and we are concerned about the number of people who are using cannabis and driving," he said at the time. "We will be conducting a lot more random tests, increasing the number of preliminary oral fluid tests we require drivers to take." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

