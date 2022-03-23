news, latest-news,

A Geelong woman has been charged with 15 dishonesty and theft offences after allegedly using stolen bank cards to obtain goods and services. The 19-year-old woman is currently in the Warrnambool police station cells after being arrested on Tuesday. She is facing at least 15 charges including theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle and obtaining property offences. Most of the charges relate to using stolen bank cards for online purchases and services. The woman also had possession of an imitation handgun and has been charged with firearm offences. She will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing. A former Terang man recently released from jail back into the community will also appear in court on Wednesday. Police will allege they found a significant quantity of cannabis in the man's possession. The amount was just under the weight which would have led to a trafficking charge. The man has a long history of offending involving drugs and violence and is currently on a community corrections order.

