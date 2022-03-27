Wannon candidate backs call to allow home owners to use super as security for loan

news, latest-news,

Using superannuation as security for a home loan would help Australians become home owners, according to the Labor candidate for Wannon. Gilbert Wilson said he was concerned about the high number of Aussies who were unable to afford to buy a home. "That's something I would be supportive of, if the money stays within the confines of the fund itself," Mr Wilson said. Giving people access to their super fund to act as collateral for obtaining a loan is one of the recommendations in the housing affordability and supply report that was presented to the federal government this week. Mr Wilson said housing affordability had become a major issue in recent years. "The gap between people who can afford to buy a home and those who can't has widened," he said. "It's extremely disappointing that we're in a position where home ownership is out of reach for so many Australians." Mr Wilson said rising house prices, the rising cost of living - and more recently - rising fuel costs was making it difficult for Australians to make ends meet. "It's getting harder and harder for young families," he said. The House of Representatives Standing Committee on Tax and Revenue Committee concluded that a deposit for a new home was the biggest issue for people wanting to buy a house. Committee chair Jason Falinski said home ownership matters. "It matters for reasons as diverse as wealth equality, mental health, childhood outcomes and democratic stability. But at the end of our months-long investigation, it does need to be reasserted that our nation was founded to be a classless society in which everyone got a chance to own their own home," he said. "The primary driver of growing house prices is the lack of market response. We need to reform broken planning systems, fix inefficient regulation, and stop new home buyers unfairly bearing the brunt of taxes and charges that are designed to raise funds, not living standards. "This report identifies opportunities for all levels of government to unlock more housing supply, create more affordable homes and increase home ownership,' Mr Falinski said. One of the committee's recommendation was that "first home buyers should be able to use their super as collateral for a housing loan given that paying off a mortgage is a very common way of saving for retirement. "This would reduce the deposit needed to enter the housing market and have a similar effect to allowing access to super," the report states. "However, in contrast to allowing access to super, under this approach super balances would only be reduced if the first home buyer defaulted on their home loan, which is an unexpected and infrequent occurrence in Australia. This approach should limit negative impacts on younger Australians and women."

