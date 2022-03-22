news, latest-news,

Strong building activity in the region is being reflected in South West TAFE's 2022 enrollments, with a high number of students undertaking construction and trade-related courses. Chief executive officer Mark Fidge said around 3000 students had enrolled this year. "We had around 6500 students (total) last year, which was one of our biggest years for some time, during COVID-19," Mr Fidge said. "There's a lot of people still entering training and getting qualifications and we're expecting to see a similar number go through this year." He said courses in construction and trades such as building, carpentry, plumbing and electrical "are flying." "They're really quite strong," Mr Fidge said. "As a region we've got a lot of building going on and there's that demand for apprentices. Our numbers that are coming through this year, particularly in construction, we haven't seen in a long, long time and that's fantastic for the local industry." IN OTHER NEWS: He said a lot of people were enroling in free civil construction skillset training which included short courses such as forklift licenses or elevated work platform training. "Last year we did well over 600 students in this area which is an enormous number. This training has been hugely popular right across the region." He said he expects similar numbers. "if not more" this year. Agriculture and horticulture are also seeing strong interest, he said. Community services and other health-related programs are on a par with the same time last year, he said. He said TAFE was aware of national skill shortages in the early childhood education and care sector and "there's a lot of opportunity in that area". SW TAFE has devised a traineeship, which gives students the opportunity to work and learn at the same time. "That's an area that's looking for new recruits, new staff members and that's something we've been trying to focus on over the last few months. "We're finding the traineeships are really helping employers to have a resource or a staff member, as well as a student, and that model is working really well. We're starting to see some positive signs in regards to enrollments for that area." Numbers are "slightly down" in areas including hospitality, some health courses and tourism due to COVID-19 uncertainty and a lack of student confidence in these industries. He said uncertainty at the start of 2022 about whether learning would be remote or online, like much of 2020 and 2021, had dissuaded some people from enroling. He said he expected to pick up some of those hospitality, health and tourism enrolments mid year. "We're seeing some reluctance in regards to people committing to industries like hospitality, some health and tourism courses. I think we need to reassure the community that there is quite a lot of jobs out there in these industries. "I think what we'll see as the year goes on is that numbers for these particular courses will increase. "It's somewhat disappointing but I think it's going to take a little time before we get people seeing a bit of confidence in the potential to study face to face, as opposed to completely online or remote learning."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/e23f457d-3adb-45f6-83b8-0d2f664c21a9.jpg/r0_109_4221_2494_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg