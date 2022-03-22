news, latest-news,

Seasonal pass holders in Corangamite and Moyne Shire are being offered partial refunds after lifeguard shortages forced some pools to remain closed over the summer period. In partnership with both councils, YMCA Victoria are offering a 50 per cent discount for those affected by repeated pool closures, particularly in Timboon and Cobden. IN OTHER NEWS: Residents who feel they have been impacted by other locations may also choose to fill out the same refund request form which will be assessed. Submissions will be open until April 3, with results to be announced by April 22. Those who submit a request can expect contact being made concerning banking details. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/d5527ce0-5b6c-4b61-9b5c-9c2e397aabbe.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg