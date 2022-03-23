news, latest-news,

Self-funded retirees are calling on the federal government to delay an increase in the mandatory minimum annual withdrawal rate for superannuation funds. Rod Carter, spokesman for the Warrnambool branch of the Assocation of Independent Retirees, said COVID-19's impact on the stock market, low interest rates and the rising cost of living were concerns for self-funded retirees. "We're asking the federal government to postpone the change to the percentage you have to draw from your superannuation," he said. The rates were halved for the 2019/20 and 2020/21 financial years in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're asking the government to let that continue for another year," Mr Carter said. Meanwhile, pensioners will see a a 2.1 per cent increase to their payments - the largest increase since 2013, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan. "This is putting money in the pockets of almost 5 million Australians who rely on our social security system and older Australians," Mr Tehan said. Mr Carter said he hoped there would be some good news for self-funded retirees in the federal budget. "We'll be waiting with bated breath for the budget," Mr Carter said. "We would love a higher interest rate so we can get a better return." However, Mr Carter said he was aware higher interest rates would have a negative impact on so many people with mortgages. "The grey nomads do represent a good number of votes and I think the government needs to look after us a bit better," he said. Another issue that self-funded retirees need to consider is aged care, according to Mr Carter. He said often people put off learning about their options. "The big problem at the moment is there are long waiting lists for home care packages," Mr Carter said. He has invited members of the public to attend the association's next meeting on Friday, March 25. Wealthshore's Emma Arthur will address meeting attendees at the Warrnambool RSL at 10am. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/379mw9XPZ7UFRqmwjWhGKkr/1422fd9f-757b-45e9-b7b8-ecb959f89898.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg