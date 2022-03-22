news, latest-news,

Police have detected a man in his 20s doing a whopping 160km/h north of Heywood. Hamilton police highway patrol unit officers worked a later shift and detected the motorcycle at 160km/h about 8pm Friday. A 27-year-old Heathmere man was intercepted and his motorbike was impounded, which usually attracts towing and storage fees of about $1100. It's expected the man will be summoned to appear in the Portland Magistrates Court at a later date on a range of charges. Portland police Sergeant Callum McKinnon said riding at that speed was just ridiculous. "At that speed the rider and anyone else on the road has a microsecond to react," he said. Speeding accounts for around 30 per cent of fatalities on Victorian roads each year.

