news, latest-news,

A 31-year-old man on bail for a home invasion and kicking a woman to the head in the street is back in the Warrnambool police station cells. Police will allege that on March 14 the man was captured on security camera footage filling up and paying for his fuel at a local petrol station. He is banned from driving under his current bail conditions and is also a disqualified driver. The man was arrested and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a remand/bail hearing on Tuesday. He was released on bail late last year after being charged with aggravated burglary, serious assault offences and escaping from police. He also has drug matters pending at Sunshine. The Warrnambool court heard late last year about the home invasion and assault allegations. The man was released from prison in February last after serving eight months behind bars. Then on February 9 the court heard he attended a Warrnambool property with co-accused while both were in an agitated and aggressive state. The resident of the property, who was known to the accused, asked them to leave but the man walked through an unlocked door before picking up a speaker and threatening to hit the victim. The co-accused then entered and grabbed the victim in a headlock, wrestling him to the ground. The man then punched the victim to the head and kicked him, before the two men fled. The victim suffered cuts to his forehead and minor swelling to his right eye. The court heard that then on February 20, the man was seen by an off-duty police officer aggressively grabbing a woman from her bike near Warrnambool's Botanic Road about 5.30pm. He threw the woman to the ground and punched and kicked her three to four times to the head and face area. The off-duty officer approached the accused man and told him he was under arrest. While lying on the ground the man said he had asthma and asked to roll onto his back but instead jumped to his feet and fled. He was arrested on March 3 after police located him hiding in a cupboard at an associate's address in Armstrong Grove. The man was also charged with contravening an intervention order by contacting a protected person while he was in custody. Experienced Warrnambool detective Senior Constable Richard Hughes told the court the man was well known to police, with more than 45 pages of criminal history. He said that if the man was released on bail, he would be "back on methamphetamine by the end of the week". "He is an absolute extreme risk and I have absolutely no doubt whatsoever that he will reoffend within days of getting out," he said. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/4MhkJ8SfhCqb4cUfcgRRmJ/58cbd1a2-c327-4339-b07d-ee959621193b.jpg/r2_0_798_450_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg