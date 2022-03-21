news, latest-news,

CFA crews from Winslow and Koroit were among three brigades called to a High Street address near Commercial Road in Koroit after reports of a fire at 8.23pm. A CFA media spokesperson said crews were at the scene by 8.28pm to extinguish the flames and the last tanker had left the area by 8.57pm. It's believed the property owner had started a fire in their backyard for cooking and for warmth, but some residents nearby might have been spooked by the growing flames. There was no threat to life or property.

