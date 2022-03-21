news, latest-news,

Police are seeking assistance from the public to find 16-year-old Tenyka who was last seen in Warrnambool on February 14. Police believe Tenyka may still be in Warrnambool or Geelong and have described her appearance as Caucasian, of average height, a slim build and having long, light brown hair. Tenyka may be wearing jeans, a hoodie and a beanie or a cap. Both police and the teen's family have concerns because of the length of time she has been missing. Anyone with information on where Tenyka is should call Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333.

