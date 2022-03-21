A number of emergency vehicles including the Warrnambool SES unit and CFA attended a reported incident at Tower Hill after word of a motor vehicle accident just after 4.45pm. An SES media spokesperson said early reports were that a vehicle had collided with a tree with a possible person trapped, but crews found no driver within the vehicle and the incident was cleared at about 5.20pm. A CFA spokesperson said a total of seven vehicles attended the incident to find their services were not required, while a Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed their crew could not locate the incident at all.
