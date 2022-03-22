news, latest-news,

Parks Victoria has engaged specialist contractors to inspect Port Campbell jetty and are seeking their advice on how best to install a new ladder after significant community concern. A ladder leading to the lower landing of the jetty was removed shortly after it failed on January 9. Parks Victoria said the local community was immediately informed and temporary signage was installed to ensure community safety. Parks Victoria area chief ranger Michael Smith said external engineering contractors were then hired in February and undertook inspections on March 16 and March 17. "Parks Victoria has engaged specialist external engineering contractors to inspect the jetty structure and advise the safest way to install a new ladder," Mr Smith said. "Following completion of the inspection, we will consider the recommendations." It comes as a concerned resident contacted The Standard about a lack of safe access points with some community members taking the matter into their own hands. IN OTHER NEWS: Parks Victoria confirmed authorities had twice removed unauthorised installations of ladders to the lower landing structure due to safety. In a response to questions from The Standard, the authority noted the jetty had a second ladder on the upper landing where swimmers and boaters could enter and exit the water and vessels. It said conditions for launching and retrieving vessels did so under a licence with strict protocol to manage safety, including ensuring the launch area (including the upper landing ladder) was free from people and was safe to operate.

