New washing machines, dishwashers, bedding and blankets from Warrnambool's historic woollen mill will provide some comfort for families living in flood-ravaged New South Wales. A truck will leave Port Fairy on Tuesday, laden with thousands of dollars worth of new items, bound for Woodburn and Broadwater, about 35 kilometres south of Lismore in New South Wales. Port Fairy couple Korrina and Paul Brown organised the drive after hearing first hand of the devastation. Her cousin Winnie and partner Jesse lost their home to a mudslide in Mullumbimby and Winnie is due to have their second baby any day. Two hours after the new baby is born at a temporary birthing centre that's been created nearby, the family will return to live in a shed on their property. "They had their baby shower on the Sunday," Mrs Brown said. "There were beautiful photos and it was a beautiful day and by Tuesday they'd lost everything and they were in survival mode." Mrs Brown said they've been overwhelmed with the region's generosity, filling one truck on Monday and they have plans to send a second truck of items soon. Donated items included new whitegoods and appliances, new clothing, sunglasses and hats, bedding, care packs with food and toiletries, pet food, horse items and cash donations which is helping to cover fuel costs. Anyone wishing to donate must do so by Friday. For more information contact Korrina on 0499 606 831. Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

