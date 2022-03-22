news, latest-news,

It'll be a night to remember as community broadcasting station 3WAY FM celebrates its 32nd year with residents invited to hours of comedy and music with funds going towards its future on the airwaves. Dirty Angel Comedy's Aidan Nicolson will MC the fundraising event organised by Creative Victoria, the Australian Music Radio Airplay Project and the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia at the Lighthouse Theatre from 6.30pm on April 8. The unique line up of musical acts include The Big 10 Trio (Eddie Boyle, Nick Wildgoose and Tim Conlan) Broderick Smith and Richard Tankard, Leah Senior and Band and High Ace (featuring guitar virtuoso Jeff Lang, multi-instrumentalist Alison Ferrier and percussionist Amy Valent-Curlis). Radio presenter and 'A night of music' curator Frank Davidson said the event was also a celebration of community. IN OTHER NEWS: "In short, a night of music is a guaranteed great night of live music to get your feet tapping, hips shaking and enjoying music as it gets back on the road again," Mr Davidson said. "The support given by these organisations is ensuring the event not only will raise much needed funds for 3WAY FM, but allows punters the chance to see and hear live music in the beautiful surrounds of The Lighthouse Theatre. "Coming into our 32nd year as a local community broadcaster further proves the impact and strength of 3WAY FM through our strong support of local musicians, recordings and the community in our broadcast coverage area." He said the station was run entirely by volunteers. "(It's) staffed wholly by a volunteer roster of broadcasters, some who have been a part of 3WAY since the original broadcast 32 years ago, keeping the station ticking over supporting and broadcasting to the local region," he said. "A dedicated volunteer staff who handle the administrative tasks as well as on air roles, means the station is able to truly be a part of the community in more ways than one." The concert was rescheduled after COVID-19 restrictions forced organisers to postpone the original November date.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/134792786/3b5f6b72-4e78-4980-967a-36eed41b6b20.jpg/r0_226_4443_2736_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg