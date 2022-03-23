news, latest-news,

A NEW state government tourism campaign is shining a light on the Great Ocean Road and the creatives inspired by the south-west. Port Fairy musician and Moyne Shire councillor Jordan Lockett and former Warrnambool Indigenous sand artist Lowell Hunter feature in Visit Victoria's Stay Closer, Go Further campaign encouraging Australians to explore their own backyard. It highlights the region's coastline, hinterland, rainforests, waterfalls, seafood, local makers and creators and the south-west towns of Warrnambool, Port Fairy, Nelson, Torquay, Anglesea, Lake Elizabeth, Great Otway National Park, Tower Hill and Twelve Apostles. Mr Lockett said he was honoured and privileged to be featured. "It was great to work with such a creative team," he told The Standard. "We spent four hours diving at (Port Fairy's) South Beach with jet skis and underwater cameras for two-to-three seconds of footage. It was heaps of fun and it's really great to promote the region." Mr Lockett said with the past couple of years spent in COVID-19 lockdowns, people were encouraged to explore their own backyards. "Now that things have opened up we can go wherever we want," he said. "You don't have to go overseas to find some unique amazing places, it's often around the corner." He said exploring the Great Ocean Road was a phenomenal experience. "It's something you've got to do if you haven't done so for a while," he said. "It's an epic trip where you can get the playlist ready, it's a special drive, a no-brainer." "The Twelve Apostles is quintessential, along with the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru, it's got to be in the top five Aussie things to do." IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Mr Hunter said it was special to be involved in the campaign about the area he grew up in. "I had a really strong connection to the area and to the people," he said. "It was quite special to go back there now and work with a lot of people I've grown up with and who shaped my journey to where I am today, particularly with Peek Whurrong Elder Uncle Robert Lowe, who also featured in the video." Acting Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events Mary-Anne Thomas said the campaign encouraged people to explore their own backyard. "Experience something new, right here in Victoria, to support tourism businesses and jobs across the state," she said. The campaign will run across television, print, radio, digital and social media, aiming to increase the number of visitors to the region in the off-peak seasons.

