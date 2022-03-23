news, latest-news,

Port Fairy Returned and Services League president Doug Nolte has been honoured with the highest RSL Victoria accolade. He has been associated with RSLs across Victoria for more than 50 years. On Friday Mr Nolte was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal, handed to those who have "given outstanding service to the RSL over a long period of time". It is awarded on "a restricted basis to preserve its prestige". A presentation was held at Warrnambool RSL where fellow Vietnam veteran and former Warrnambool RSL president John Miles received a Life Membership with Gold Badge. IN OTHER NEWS: "I was very surprised when I received the letter last November because I'd been awarded the (Life Membership with) Gold Badge back in the mid-2000s, when I was involved with Koroit RSL," Mr Nolte said. "Then 17 years later, I received the letter from state president Dr Rob Webster (for the award)." Mr Nolte said he believed he was nominated by the Port Fairy sub-branch committee. The Vietnam veteran had 16 family members, including his children, their partners and his grandchildren by his side at the presentation night. "It was really lovely being able to have my family present," he said. He said it was special to receive the honour alongside Mr Miles. "John and I have had a fairly close relationship in the RSL and have always kept in contact with each other regarding conferences, services and regional meetings in the area," Mr Nolte said. "John chaired a lot of those meetings. I was treasurer of Warrnambool and District south-west Vietnam veterans for 26 years." He has been with Port Fairy sub-branch for about 16 years. This is his fifth consecutive year in the president's role. Mr Nolte served in the infantry during the Vietnam war in 1968. "I went over to Vietnam as a reinforcement, meaning once you were there you were then posted to a battalion," he said. "I was posted to a couple of sections, but mainly 1RAR (First Royal Australian Regiment), which I served in until I was wounded. I was a forward scout for some of the time leading the platoon into fighting in the jungle warfare - a pretty horrific position to be in." He served in Vietnam for nine months, returning to Australia to finish two years of service in Melbourne before being posted at Puckapunyal to assist with training sessions. Mr Nolte first joined the RSL in Merino, where he originated from, in 1970. He has since been a member of the Warrnambool, Koroit and Port Fairy RSLs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/a11aea12-2050-4b76-97ec-5dbac85ff879.jpg/r0_316_1412_1114_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg