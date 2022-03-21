news, latest-news,

SEVENTY two hours after hearing of Ukrainian soldiers' needing drones to monitor invading Russians, a group of Warrnambool residents had paid for and had them delivered in the field. This same group of people has organised a Stand with Ukraine fund-raising concert at Warrnambool's Anglican church on Saturday, with all proceeds from the event to be donated almost immediately to Ukraine hospitals to provide medical relief. Organiser Oksana Walters said the Russian speaking, European and former Soviet Union community living in Warrnambool had been humbled by the city's "amazing" support for Ukraine. "We're trying to help people in Ukraine in any way we can," Mrs Walters said. "We decided we're going to donate because there's lots of children suffering and other people in the Ukraine. Hospitals are begging for any help, they're running out of money and supplies so we're going to run a series of fund- raisers. She said things were rapidly changing and some areas were under Russian control. "Luckily for us we have enough people in Warrnambool who have family and friends in Ukraine. They're constantly talking to them and checking on a daily basis, hour by hour, where help is needed most and what's going on there on the land." The concert, on Saturday from 5pm will feature international-standard jazz musician Ruslan Osmonov, who is originally from Kyrgyzstan, on piano, Warren Easley on guitar, South West Harpistry and a trio featuring soprano Anita Senior, Erin Toulmin on clarinet and Anita Hoekstra on piano. There will be a market from 4pm and the group's calling for donations of preserves or cakes, that don't need refrigeration, and other items they can sell. They're also collecting toiletries and essentials for newly-arrived displaced Ukrainian families living in Melbourne. She said some people were hosted by family members, while others were strangers, and with the high cost of living any donations would help. There will be collection boxes at the concert, Warrnambool Library and the Archie Graham Community Centre. Tickets are $20 cash at the door. To donate or for information call Oksana on 0400 992 941.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/512e19f0-1339-4c9e-a1c4-48007cf1e7c7.jpg/r0_126_5179_3052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg