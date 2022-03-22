news, latest-news,

A Melbourne P-plater who blew .182 in Mortlake has been lectured by an experienced magistrate who previously defended culpable drivers. Gabriel Custodio, 24, pleaded guilty in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving. The court heard he blew .182 after being intercepted near Mortlake's Mac's Hotel on February 5 last year about 12.30pm. He told police he was driving to Hamilton and stopped at the pub for a drink but thought he would be OK to drive. The motorist was not allowed to have any alcohol in his system. Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa questioned what Custodio didn't understand about his requirement to record a zero blood alcohol content at all times. "You don't get to .182 by having one or two pots," he said. Mr La Rosa, a magistrate for 20 years following two decades as a defence lawyer, said his first culpable driving client recorded a similar reading to that of Custodio's. "He went to a pub with his mate in a Kombi van... they had a drinking session and tossed a coin as to who would drive home," he said. "My client lost. He drove home, he ran off the road and he killed his best mate. He spent the next two years in custody and for the rest of his life regretted his decision to drive." Mr La Rosa said Custodio was lucky he and his passenger lived to tell the tale. "It could potentially have been you running off the road, killing yourself.. killing someone else," he said. "There could have been two families grieving." Custodio told the court he was regretful of his actions and still consumed about 15 standard drinks a week or in one sitting. "That is a recipe for disaster," the magistrate said. "I could easily fine you $1000 and Bob's your uncle but you'll still be drinking and one day you'll make a mistake. You'll get in your car and drive, slam into somebody and we will have achieved nothing." Mr La Rosa adjourned sentencing for four months and urged Custodio to engage with services and seek help for alcohol abuse. The man will appear in court again on July 11.

