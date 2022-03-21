news, latest-news,

A $100,000 plan to unlock decades worth of development opportunities in Bushfield and Woodford will be developed over the next year. The money was one of two $100,000 grants Warrnambool City Council received - the other will be used to implement the Allansford Strategic Framework Plan which was released in May last year. The council's chief executive officer Peter Schneider said the Bushfield-Woodford Strategic Framework Plan would be developed over the next year and involved public consultation at various stages of the project. Mr Schneider said the plan would be delivered by consultants and project-managed by council staff. "The plan will guide development in Bushfield and Woodford for the next 20 years," he said. "It will investigate opportunities to unlock development. "In particular, the plan will investigate sewerage and effluent management options, as the soils have limited capacity to carry much further growth in septic systems." When a recent plan for a 38-lot estate in Woodford was approved, councillors called for a strategic plan for the whole area, and now that will happen. Cr Vicki Jellie said she would like to see a pedestrian bike trail from places like Bushfield, Woodford and Dennington into Warrnambool. There have also been calls to upgrade facilities at the Bushfield recreation reserve and turn it into a community hub. The funding for both projects comes from the Victorian Planning Authority Streamlining for Growth Program and were among 28 statewide to receive the funding. The strategic plan for Allansford includes upgrades to drainage, and the creation of a bike path to Warrnambool. The plan also calls for an investigation to upgrade the Ziegler Parade bridge to protect it against flooding and increase pedestrian safety. However, it also flags the possibility of further closure the bridge to vehicles, but only if an alternative entry to the Princes Highway could be established. Allansford was expected to grow by about 200 people by 2036 with 98 new dwellings to constructed.

