A 37-year-old Terang man is heading to Warrnambool court on Monday charged with 17 offences relating to three separate thefts from the same shop and breaching his bail conditions. He was already on bail charged with theft of alcohol and a bike and causing damage at a motel dating back to December 2020. Police allege the man went to the Telstra store in Gateway Plaza on February 4 where he picked up a handheld speaker, which he concealed under his jacket and then walked out without paying. The speaker is worth $120. He then committed a similar offence at 1.43pm on February 14 and at 1.55pm on February 24 . All three offences were captured on the store's security camera footage and involved the theft of the speaker systems. It's also alleged the man also went to a Bates Road address in Warrnambool at 6.30pm on March 1 where he broke into a unit and stole a television, stereo, DVD and bags containing other items. At 6.20am last Saturday the man was seen by police officers heading north on Wentworth Street riding a blue pushbike. There were a large number of items hanging off the bike. The man attempted to avoid police, dumped the bike and tried to scale a fence. Police allege the man resisted officers, capsicum spray was deployed, the man was subdued and handcuffed. He was administered aftercare with water and taken to the Warrnambool police station where he was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday for a bail/remand hearing. Those charges include thefts from a shop, thefts, burglary, causing criminal damage, resisting police and breaching bail conditions. Those conditions included an overnight 8pm to 7am curfew and the man was required to live at a Terang address.

