Warrnambool Primary School has exploded with colour as parents and students celebrated their first event since the pandemic hit, while raising funds for a new playground. Acting Principal Dean Clements said Friday's inaugural colour run was born from the desire to hold a much-anticipated school event and raise funds for the school community. "We've been trying to do it for a couple of years now but obviously because of COVID we haven't had any community events for over two-and-a-half years," he said. "We wanted to start off with a bang and have a fundraiser that would involve both parents and kids at the same time. "A really committed team has been planning this for a while and there has just been so much excitement among the kids." Students' screams of delight echoed throughout the school campus as they pelted clouds of colour at their acting principal about lunchtime. Mr Clements said it was "incredible" to see students and parents come together after a difficult few years. "The social side of things has been super. Parents and students have been able to really get together to form friendships and get to know each other," he said. "The whole school community has just been phenomenal in the way they have helped organise the event as well as coming together today to lend a hand on our fundraising committee." The school raised in excess of $23,000 for a new playground. "I'm blown away by the support from the community," Mr Clements said. "Playgrounds aren't cheap, especially for all the schools in Warrnambool, along that coast-line region where we get that south-westerly wind and salt air that comes through. It certainly gets into our playgrounds and means they wear out quickly." The school will continue their fundraising efforts for the remainder of the week.

