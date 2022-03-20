news, latest-news,

A fire has engulfed a warehouse in the industrial area of Merrivale in west Warrnambool. The industrial warehouse in Robson Street was "completely involved" according to a CFA spokesman. As of 8.30pm on Sunday the fire was still not under control and there remained a "risk of further exposures" to neighbouring buildings. Six fire trucks were on the scene in an effort to control the fire. It was not known what the warehouse contained, nor was the source of the fire clear.

