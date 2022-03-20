Speeding P-plater loses licence, Terang police seek wild driver

news, latest-news,

A Crossley man has lost his licence after he was intercepted in Mailors Flat on Saturday driving 33km/h over the speed limit. The P-plater had decided to take his friend's ute for a drive along the back roads of Mailor's Flat, but was caught at 133km/h. His licence was immediately suspended for three months and he was issued a $591 fine. To add insult to injury, he also failed to display his P plates, which cost him an extra $182 and three demerit points. Terang police are looking for witnesses who saw an erratic driver on the Princes Highway between 4.30 and 5pm on Friday. The person was driving a red Holden Commodore sedan with SA plates, and was seen speeding and overtaking dangerously on the highway between Pirron Yallock and Terang. The notorious stretch of road claimed the life of a motorcyclist in January. If you witnessed this vehicle or have any dash cam footage, please contact the Terang Police Station on 55921058 or contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Alternatively, you can submit an online report - https://bit.ly/3tmRTm3

