TOP Warrnambool trainer Symon Wilde gave credit to his farrier Laurie Paltridge after Glassey Miss won the $250,000 Country Mile Series at Flemington on Saturday. Glassey Miss with Harry Coffey in the saddle defeated Gracie's Amigo by half-a-length with Intellective back in third spot in the 1600 metre race. Wilde said Glassey Miss had suffered feet issues during her career and one surfaced late on Thursday which needed Paltridge to rectify the problem. "I've got to give credit to Laurie," Wilde told The Standard. "Glassey Miss had a problem with her near front hoof and we asked Laurie if he could fix it. Laurie made a bar shoe and it took the pressure off her hoof. It looked touch and go for a while if Glassey Miss would run but Laurie who has worked for us for many years did a great job and fixed the problem." The two time Warrnambool Grand Annual Steeplechase winning trainer was delighted with the victory of the five-year-old mare for her owners. "I've got a lot of my old school friends and footy teammates in the ownership of Glassey Miss," he said. "We just thought it was a great way to keep all our old mates together was to buy a share in a horse and it's worked because the gang are always in contact with each other. They have had a lot of fun. "Glassey Miss only cost $18,000 and now she's won over $345,000 in stakemoney. The owners have had a great ride. I don't think they will ever forget winning a race at Flemington." Wilde will now look at finding a suitable listed race for Glassey Miss. "She's worth a bit of money as a broodmare but her value would increase if she can win a black type race," he said. "We'll have a look at the racing calendar. We may find a nice listed race in Adelaide for her next start." From her 24 starts Glassey Miss has won seven races. Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

