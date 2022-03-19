news, latest-news,

NOT today. Russells Creek has been "pretty well known" for losing wickets in clumps, but on Saturday, Jimmy Elford just wasn't going to let it derail the game. The hard-hitting all-rounder steadied the ship with the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association grand final in the balance. Elford, a father-of-one, walked to the crease with the Jetty Flat-based club on the ropes after losing four wickets for just four runs against North Warrnambool at Merrivale. "When we lost Jez (Kiensrod) we were sort of talking and we just said 'nah, no clumps' because we're pretty well known for going in clumps down at Creek," he said. "We just wanted to make sure we had none and we then had one, and we were running around to get our kits and that sort of thing. "But it was just that we had to sort of steady and make sure we got a decent total. 150 was what we were aiming for and the boys got off to a flier, Cam (Williams) and Juice (Kiensrod). "The clump was scary, not going to lie, and stressful, but it was good just to consolidate a bit." Elford finished on 22 from 50 deliveries and spent almost an hour at the crease, helping to scratch out 171 runs for his team. He snagged three wickets - including the match-winner - to send Creek fans into raptures. Elford, one of seven players to feature in all of Creek's four premierships from the past five seasons, said it was special to be part of an illustrious club. Elford, Williams, Rukshan Weerasinghe, Shashan Silva, Matthew Petherick, Joe Kenna and Blake Evans have featured in each flag. "I think the thing that helps is that we're all just best mates," he said. "A lot of clubs play their cricket, and then they play footy, but we hang out year round. It's not just cricket season. "I think it's the camaraderie we have and the thing that we have that I really like is that we just fight. We're here for each other and we just do that. "That's everyone's mentality. We're there to play and win. When you've got 11 or 12 blokes doing that, it's going to be very hard to beat as long as you back it up and I think we showed that (in the grand final)." Elford dedicated the triumph to late great Glenn Kelson, who passed in December.

