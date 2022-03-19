news, latest-news,

Police are investigating the cause of a suspicious fire in Warrnambool on Saturday morning. Warrnambool Police Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles told The Standard around 10.45am, a man was alleged to have been seen lighting three fires in the middle of a paddock on Boiling Down Road. "The male used available fuels with two [of the fires started to take off," Acting Sergeant Giles said. "The man was approached by the owner of the property who took a photo of the alleged offender. "The alleged offender has left the scene by foot onto Aberline Road then gotten onto a push bike where he was photographed by another witness." Acting Sergeant Giles said there was no damage to the property due to the quick attendance of Fire Rescue Victoria. "We're just glad that the conditions weren't worse than it was because it could have placed persons/families and further properties at risk," he said. "Three FRV appliances attended to extinguish the flames, taking up to half an hour to extinguish the fire." He said police spoke to witnesses, but any further witnesses were encouraged to contact Warrnambool Police Station on 5560 1333. IN OTHER NEWS: Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154914734/59c32792-986b-489a-983e-c2804319b4dc.jpg/r12_285_5460_3363_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg