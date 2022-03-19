news, latest-news, sport, cricket

Victories don't come sweeter for the Heytesbury Rebels, who have been crowned kings of South West Cricket after knocking off Mortlake at S.A.Wright Oval on Saturday. The Rebels successfully defended a strong total of 7-181, bowling the Cats out for 149. Scenes erupted in the aftermath with the club overcome by emotion in front of a healthy and vocal crowd. Sam Hickey was awarded best on ground after turning the match with a brave 54 from 59 balls, coming in at 5-76 to set-up the first innings total. MORE TO COME

