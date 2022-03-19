news, latest-news,

THE sun was shining and the tunes created calm vibes, as a property in Wangoom turned into a mini festival ground. Goomfest 4 ran over the weekend at a private rural property, where about 700 patrons and artists gathered for the two-day festival. Organiser Sam Pyers said running the festival without any COVID-19 restrictions took the pressure off hosting. "But, we still have to put things in place to fit guidelines and be COVIDSafe," he told The Standard. The artists were a mix of bands from around Victoria and local DJs, headlined by Melbourne-based rock and blues band The Vasco Era. "We've got an eclectic range of acts going on," Pyers said. "I'm pretty excited to have all these really high quality acts." After the festival ran between lockdowns last year, this year, it ran without restrictions but the organisers were still faced with some obstacles. "COVID-19 has presented unique challenges this year," Pyers said. "It's shifted away from the restrictions of last year, to this year we've more struggled with cancellations of bands because of COVID-19." Two artists cancelled just days before the festival due to having the virus, but were replaced by other acts. Pyers said there was little access to live music in Wangoom. "One of my main motivations of running the event is to inspire people through creating a space for them to expand live music and art, and hopefully inspire them to start their own projects and get more involved in their own events," he said.

