news, latest-news,

Spring Creek division three captain Phil Edwards dedicated the Strikers' seven-wicket triumph over Wesley Yambuk to the club's band of volunteers. The club, which entered the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association on the back of the Grassmere Cricket Association's decision to pull up stumps this past year, was the new identity of a merger between Woolsthorpe and Mailors Flat. Edwards said the result was special for those behind the scenes. "It's been a great year. The hard work just pays off. All the people behind the scenes who've done a great job, we get to enjoy the benefits of that," he said. Edwards said the early merger - which occurred when the GCA was still running - had benefited the club. "I think being merged together and then coming in really helped us," he said. "We all got together and then came in so we knew what it was about. It wasn't such a big transition for us." Edwards said his side's ability to restrict Wesley Yambuk to just 76 laid the foundation for the triumph. He heaped praise on bowler Chris Woodbridge, who finished as player of the match courtesy of a six-wicket haul. "Our bowling has been our strength all year and it really helped us take the pressure off our batters," Edwards said. "Wooders was great. He hasn't had the reward in wickets in the past few weeks despite bowling really well." MORE TO COME Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nicholas.ansell/43aafce7-8204-42d1-85fd-7531fabb4466.png/r0_270_4032_2548_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg