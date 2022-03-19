news, latest-news,

It was a bumper weekend of auctions in Warrnambool and Woodford with more than $3 million changing hands as seven properties sold. Northeast Stockdale and Leggo Real Estate Warrnambool sold a three-bedroom 793m2 property at 4 Lennon Avenue, in Warrnambool for $35,000 above the expected sale price. Director Matt Northeast told The Standard four bidders vied for the home - an investor from metropolitan Melbourne and three locals. Bidding started at $460,000, increasing in $10,000 increments to $510,000, dropping to $5000 increments to the selling price of $525,000 to the investor. He said there was mix of investors and homeowners purchasing homes in Warrnambool. "There's still strong demand from metro areas to invest in Warrnambool, but by the same token, you can see by the three local bidders there's still strength in the local market," he said. "It just shows the strength of the Warrnambool market and there's still strong demand from buyers." Ray White Warrnambool Director Fergus Torpy said there was a strong local contingent at the auctions on Saturday. Of seven auctions, Ray White sold five under the hammer, one passed and another, a three-bedroom house at 1 Parker Street, in Warrnambool, sold prior to auction. Director Fergus Torpy said a two-bedroom unit at Goodall Street, Warrnambool sold to a local for $506,000. Two bidders contested. "The expectations were around the high $400,000s," he said. At 37 Clifton Street, Warrnambool a three-bedroom house passed in at $480,000. A three-bedroom home at 20 Albert Street, in Woodford also had two bidders, with the property bought by a local couple for $510,000. Another three-bedroom home up for grabs was 17 Patterson Street, in Warrnambool which sold well above its buyer range of $430,000-$470,000, to a local couple for $505,000. There were two bidders. Fourty people attended the auction at 78 Kelp Street, in Warrnambool, with two bidders vying for the home It sold for. "It sold to a person that was relocating for at $1.005m, selling at about $125,000 above the owner's expectations," Mr Torpy said. Mr Torpy said sellers had confidence in the company. "In the last two years, there was uncertainty with lockdowns and opening up," he said. "It's the first time in the last three months that we've had consistency of people going on with their life and plans, and there's more stability in Australia at the moment. He said during the COVID-19 pandemic, buyers and sellers may have sat on the fence. "We've seen a lot more buyers the past two years than sellers, contributing to strong sale prices and strong capital growth in Warrnambool," he said. He said the vast majority of interest was locally and regionally driven. Ray White estate agent and auctioneer Jason Thwaites was at the helm to sell 37 Membery Way, in Warrnambool. He dubbed the purchase of this three-bedroom 80s architecturally designed house as a "once in a lifetime opportunity". This was the first time the house was offered on the open market for about 40 years. At least 35 people attended the auction, but attendees were slow to start the bidding. Mr Thwaites called for bids in $20,000 increments, but with no opening bids, started with a vendor bid of $680,000. The first bid was at $690,000, which was accepted, increasing in $10,000 increments to $710,000. Two parties vied, with the final bid being $715,000.

