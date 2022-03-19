Follow all the live action from the WDCA grand final

news, latest-news,

PREMIERSHIP glory awaits either Russells Creek or North Warrnambool Eels as the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association's division one decider kicks off on Saturday. The Standard will be live from Merrivale Oval to bring you all the latest updates from the ground. In other grades, Koroit and Northern Raiders will face off at Jack Keane Oval as the hunt for division two premiership success ramps up. Spring Creek and Wesley Yambuk will contest the division three decider while Spring Creek and Brierly-Christ Church are preparing to battle it out for the division four honour. Follow all the action above in our live blog!

