A WOMAN is believed to have been injured after reports of a crash in Warrnambool this morning. Emergency services were called to the incident near the corner of Raglan Parade and Kelp Street. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said AV attended just after 9am. "Paramedics are on scene assessing a woman who is believed to be in a stable condition," they said. The incident was marked complete on the Vic Emergency app at 10.20am. More to come.

