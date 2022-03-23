news, latest-news,

A strong sense of community has spurred on a Warrnambool volunteer to travel halfway across the country to help with flood recovery efforts. Despite her little experience at flood events with the Australian Red Cross, Monique Hustler was one of the first Victorian responders at the devastation in Queensland. The 27 year-old Warrnambool local said the trip was confronting, but also humbling and rewarding. "There were a lot of displaced people and a lot of people upset for different reasons," Ms Hustler said. "It was challenging having to navigate an appropriate way to talk to them. There's only so much you can do. "It was stressful at times, but I am glad that I went up and provided whatever help I could." Ms Hustler was a Red Cross team member at West End Community House in Brisbane. The centre housed services to flood-affected residents including the Salvation Army, Centrelink and Queensland state government services. Her role primarily involved triaging people who arrived at the centre and directing them to appropriate support. "I met an older lady who was flooded out of the home she'd lived in for years," Ms Hustler said. "To see the look of relief on her face, knowing that there were people there to help, meant everything to me." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Hustler has been a Red Cross volunteer since 2019, and said even helping one person get through "some of the worst experiences of their life" would have made the trip worthwhile. "I volunteer because being with Red Cross means I get to be a part of the heart of the community," she said. "Everyone needs someone, and I'm grateful and humbled that I can be that someone for so many." Queensland Red Cross emergency services commander Damien Moloney said volunteers were integral to the state's emergency response. "They are the people at the front-line, providing immediate comfort and support for people at evacuation and recovery centres and across communities," he said. "These volunteers are incredible. They are ordinary people who up-end their lives on a moment's notice to come and help other Australians who are facing extremely tough times." Ms Hustler thanked her Red Cross team upon her return to Warrnambool, who she praised for their support and camaraderie. "I'm eternally grateful for them," she said. "Without the people behind the scenes at Red Cross, I wouldn't be able to do what I do out in the field." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160067095/e48c4426-3ab9-4a45-87b5-c2fd22ef01af.jpeg/r0_338_3468_2297_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg