news, latest-news,

A Warrnambool mum who lost her partner and father of her five children midway through her nursing course says she never considered dropping out, determined to see it through. That persistence has paid off with Caity Cook being awarded vocational student of the year at the South West TAFE graduation on Thursday night. Ms Cook, 28, said the award win was a shock and she had wanted to pursue the career for years but "didn't think I was smart enough to do it" after leaving school at 17. She joined the SWTAFE young parents VCAL program and was accepted into the diploma of nursing a year later. "I have kids to support and I really wanted to show them that when things get tough you just have to buckle down and do it," Miss Cook said. "It's been a tough couple of years." She is working as a personal care assistant and is also hopes to get some nursing work at the hospital. "The feeling of being able to provide more for the kids is incredible," she said. "I lost my partner Dylan midway through my course and then a month and a day after he passed away, my mum had a major stroke. It was really horrible. "I didn't even consider dropping out to be honest. I sat there and went 'right I have five kids to support and I have to do that on my own now'. She hopes to inspire other mums to consider studying. "I really hope other mums will look at this and look at what I've done and go 'I can do this', especially young mums. As soon as you have a child in your teen years people really do force that message of 'you've ruined your life what are you going to do with your life? You can't do anything now. IN OTHER NEWS: "Yes your time is taken up, you do have to apply yourself 110 per cent but but it's such an amazing feeling to be able to turn around to my children and say 'look at what I've done'. She said her children, who range in age from three to 10 years, had witnessed her highs of good exam results and the lows when she was frustrated or upset and felt the work she was submitting wasn't good enough. "They've watched me ride that out but persevere," Miss Cook said. "I'm so proud to be able to show my kids that things aren't always easy but it is so worth it to get." "It's been a wild ride." Miss Cook was one of 100 graduating diploma students from the areas of accounting, beauty therapy, community services, conservation and land management, nursing, remedial massage, early childhood education and care, travel and tourism management and visual arts. More than 400 people attended the ceremony at the Lighthouse Theatre which was one of the organisation's biggest graduation and awards ceremonies. SWTAFE chief executive officer Mark Fidge said the awards night was a fantastic opportunity to recognise the success of its students. He said this was one of the largest groups of graduating students he had seen which was particularly pleasing. The night also included the 2021 Outstanding Student Awards which were presented to apprentice of the year Joshua Reynolds, Koorie student of the year Gordon Slade and trainee of the year Jesse Beavis, all from Portland. The Deakin University Pathways Award was presented to community services student Tanya Weathers. "It is such a huge accomplishment for these students who have all excelled in their studies and have all gone on to be working in their fields and doing amazing things in the community," Mr Fidge said. Mr Fidge said it was wonderful to hear so many of its graduating students were now in employment in their chosen fields or going on to further study. "It's great that South West TAFE can play a part in changing people's lives and leading them on to further study or employment," he said. Listen to our wrap of the 2022 Port Fairy Folk Festival: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard: Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cxHfELQxnFmSLDWweFfSBG/53a0d71b-ef18-4d23-88d7-08b8d10188fc.jpg/r0_258_6553_3960_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg